Yoko Ono To Settle Suit Against Lennon's Ex-Assistant

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 11:23 PM EST) -- Yoko Ono Lennon told a New York federal court Thursday that she's reached a deal to end her suit alleging the former assistant of her late husband and Beatles frontman John Lennon violated a 2003 court order in which he promised to stop publishing and speaking publicly about Lennon or Ono. Frederic Seaman will pay $5,000 for copyright infringement, under the deal, and admit that he violated the 2003 court order through numerous interviews he's given over the years while promising not to speak of the Lennon family in public. "Seaman also admits that he does not have any rights in...

