Energy Antitrust: The Year In Review And What Lies Ahead

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 5:54 PM EST) -- Antitrust enforcement and litigation in the energy industry remained steady in 2020, despite unprecedented challenges imposed by the COVID-19 pandemic. On the merger enforcement front, the Federal Trade Commission brought four energy-related actions. The U.S. Department of Justice Antitrust Division did not file any merger enforcement actions, but obtained a guilty plea in an investigation involving the U.S. Department of Energy's Strategic Petroleum Reserve. Energy-related private litigation was robust, including several manipulation cases and continued filed-rate-doctrine litigation. As 2021 unfolds and the new administration takes over, we anticipate an increase in enforcement in the energy sector and more broadly. On the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS