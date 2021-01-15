Amazon & Publishers Secretly Fixed E-Book Prices, Suit Says

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 6:31 PM EST) -- Amazon was hit Thursday with a proposed class action accusing the tech giant of putting a "stranglehold" on the e-book business by scheming with book publishers on price restraints that caused customers to overpay for digital books if they didn't shop on Amazon's website. The proposed class of e-book purchasers told a New York federal court that Amazon collaborated with the five largest book publishers in the country to strike deals featuring clauses and provisions ensuring the tech giant's retail business could sell e-books at lower prices compared to other retailers. The lawsuit comes on the heels of the Connecticut Attorney...

