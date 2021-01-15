2nd Circ. Won't Rehear Remand Of CFPB's RD Legal Case

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 3:19 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit has denied a request by litigation funder RD Legal to rehear a panel decision that remanded fraud claims by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau and New York state, giving the agency a chance to revive the lawsuit before the same district court that tossed it on constitutional grounds. In a brief unsigned order, the Second Circuit denied the request for rehearing or rehearing en banc by RD Legal Funding LLC and its affiliates, which are accused of defrauding 9/11 victims and former NFL players with phony settlement payments. In October, the Second Circuit sent the case back to...

