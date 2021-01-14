Trump Commutes Ex-Cay Clubs CEO's Ponzi Sentence

Law360 (January 14, 2021, 6:54 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump has commuted the 40-year sentence of Fred Davis "Dave" Clark Jr., who was convicted in 2015 of helping run a $300 million Ponzi scheme through the Florida Keys-based company Cay Clubs Resort and Marinas, Law360 has learned. President Donald Trump, shown arriving at the White House on Tuesday, has commuted the 40-year sentence of a convicted Ponzi schemer. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert) Clark, who served as CEO of Cay Clubs, had an appeal of his conviction pending in the Eleventh Circuit. He still must serve five years of supervised release and remains on the hook for a restitution order of...

