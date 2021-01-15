Starbucks Slams 'Preposterous' Emotional Distress Claim

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 6:39 PM EST) -- Starbucks Corp. is asking a New York federal court to end a lawsuit brought by two pest control contractors who claim they were emotionally distressed upon finding pesticide strips at one location, saying it's "preposterous" that they would have anxiety over the strips when they were contracted in part to remove them. In a motion for summary judgment filed Thursday, Starbucks said there's no basis for the claims by Paul D'Auria and Jill Shwiner, as the coffee chain didn't have any duty to ensure that the environment they worked in was free of unapproved pest control products. Starbucks says their job...

