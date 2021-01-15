Judge Slams Auto Parts Maker's 'Foolish' Sanctions Bid

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 10:22 PM EST) -- A California federal judge has lambasted a Taiwanese automobile lights maker's "foolish and spiteful" sanctions bid after it asked the judge to make its former U.S. distributor pay attorney fees for initiating the case rather than arbitrating it. U.S. District Judge Otis Dalino Wright II had found that U.S. auto parts distributor Pilot Inc. should not have brought the $70 million customer-stealing case to court, agreeing with Taiwanese lights maker TYC Brother Industrial Co. Ltd.'s argument that the issue should be arbitrated. TYC requested sanctions days after the decision was issued and claimed Pilot acted "vexatiously by filing a frivolous motion," did...

