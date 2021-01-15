Calif. Judge Boots Tribe's Bid To Undo Casino Ruling

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 5:34 PM EST) -- A California judge has rejected a bid by the Pinoleville Pomo Nation to undo his ruling that the tribe breached a 2012 agreement with JW Gaming Development related to a botched casino, saying new evidence the tribe put forward doesn't add up. U.S. District Judge William H. Orrick admonished the California tribe and its entities in his order, saying in a Thursday order that after the court had decided the matter, the tribe acquired new lead counsel and subsequently "went fishing" for new evidence allegedly showing that the underlying note was fraudulently induced and should be rescinded. The tribe's motion came a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS