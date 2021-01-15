Saint-Gobain Says Tainted-Water Claimants Can't Form Class

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 5:01 PM EST) -- Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corp. and three other companies facing claims in connection with perfluorooctanoic acid contamination in a New York town's drinking water argued against residents' bid for class certification, saying that blaming the problem largely on one facility obscured the messy reality of the case. The source of PFOA contamination is not uniform for each property in the Town of Hoosick, New York, and the residents who brought suit are asserting different allegations against the two companies accused of handling PFOA, Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics Corp. and Honeywell International Inc., and two others that manufactured the cancer-linked substance, 3M Co. and...

