Texas Law Firm Blasts Allstate Experts In Proposed Class

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 8:19 PM EST) -- Allstate is facing a proposed class action brought on behalf of as many as 10,000 Texas lawyers and law firms, accusing the insurer of routinely putting forth unqualified experts to delay justice and drive up court costs. The Estes Law Firm, a personal injury firm based in Richmond, Texas, says it's among thousands of Texas law firms that have wasted time and resources over the last four years responding to the reports and testimony of three "unqualified" expert witnesses used by Allstate Fire and Casualty Insurance Company. The firm sued Allstate and the expert witnesses who it says repeatedly "put out information which...

