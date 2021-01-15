2nd Circ. Upholds NCAA Hoops Trio's Bribery Convictions

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 12:35 PM EST) -- The Second Circuit on Friday upheld the convictions of two Adidas basketball marketers and an aspiring agent for defrauding certain Adidas-sponsored universities by paying recruits to steer them to those schools, keeping in place a win for Manhattan federal prosecutors in one of two trials stemming from their college hoops corruption probe. The Second Circuit on Friday affirmed the convictions of two Adidas basketball marketers and an aspiring agent for defrauding certain Adidas-sponsored universities by paying recruits to attend those schools. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik) The mixed Second Circuit ruling affirmed the October 2018 jury convictions of former Adidas marketing boss Jim...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS