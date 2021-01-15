9th Circ. Judge Calls VW Dealers' Fraud Appeal 'A Little Odd'

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 9:52 PM EST) -- A Ninth Circuit judge appeared skeptical Friday of reviving franchised Volkswagen dealerships' proposed class claims that auto parts maker Bosch is liable for helping mastermind the 2015 "clean diesel" emissions-cheating scandal, saying their arguments are "a little odd" because it seems like they "in some ways, benefited from the fraud." During a videoconference hearing, the dealerships' counsel, Steve W. Berman of Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP, argued that the trial judge used the wrong legal standard to determine if Bosch's alleged fraud harmed them and caused them losses. Berman said the dealerships are akin to victims of a Ponzi scheme who...

