SkyWest Says Fed. Law Negates Flight Attendants' Wage Suit

Law360 (January 15, 2021, 10:27 PM EST) -- SkyWest Airlines has asked a California federal judge to scrap a proposed class action from flight attendants who claim they weren't paid for all hours they worked and weren't provided with Golden State-mandated meal and rest breaks, saying federal regulations governing the airline industry preempt their claims. The regional carrier filed a reply brief Thursday, urging U.S. District Judge Vince Chhabria to grant its motion for summary judgment and to reject a cross-motion from plaintiffs Tremaine Wilson and Lauren Becker seeking partial summary judgment on various claims in their wage and hour action. The flight attendants accused SkyWest of violating the...

