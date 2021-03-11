10th Circ. Wary Of Moving $503M Syngenta Fee Brawl Forward

Law360 (March 11, 2021, 4:46 PM EST) -- Law firms vying for slices of a $503 million fee award from a Syngenta megasettlement over a GMO seed launch told the Tenth Circuit Wednesday they're being stiffed while other plaintiffs' firms overpay themselves, but the panel questioned whether the tangled issue is even ripe for appeal. The panel heard more than three hours of arguments on the long-ago-predicted war among lawyers for farmers who sued Syngenta over its premature introduction of modified seeds that led to China slamming its doors to all U.S. corn, affecting even farmers who never used the seeds. The $1.5 billion settlement resolved cases in federal...

