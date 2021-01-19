Feds Urge Court To Deny Bid To Block $2.9B Pipeline Project

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 7:34 PM EST) -- The Army Corps of Engineers urged a D.C. federal court to deny a bid by indigenous American tribes and environmental groups to block the final phase of a $2.9 billion oil pipeline replacement project in Minnesota, defending its permitting of the plan. The Corps and permit holder Enbridge Energy Ltd. told the court in separate filings Friday that the 340-mile pipeline upgrade will bypass the Chippewa National Forest and Leech Lake Reservation and safeguard against oil spills that the 53-year-old existing infrastructure is prone to. But tribes and environmentalists say the project construction is causing significant damage across Minnesota and must...

