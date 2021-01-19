DOL Backs Trump Joint-Employer Rule At 2nd Circ.

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 5:51 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Labor's regulation narrowing the circumstances in which multiple businesses are liable to the same worker under federal law was improperly struck down, the Trump administration has told the Second Circuit, arguing the agency reasonably justified and supported the rule. The brief, filed by the Trump administration Friday, just days before President-elect Joe Biden takes office, urged the Second Circuit to reverse a federal judge's ruling in September that struck down most of the department's so-called joint employer rule. The regulation put up a new four-part test for when one worker can hold multiple businesses liable for the same...

