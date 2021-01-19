Amazon Hit With Another Antitrust Suit Over E-Books

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 4:30 PM EST) -- Amazon has been hit with another proposed class action, this time accusing it of scheming with five book publishers on price restraints that resulted in consumers paying "supracompetitive prices" for e-books not purchased on Amazon's website. On Monday, just days after a similar suit was filed, a proposed class of e-book buyers claimed the tech giant was able to strike deals with the five largest book publishers in the country that featured anticompetitive clauses and provisions that enabled Amazon to sell e-books at a lower price than other retailers. Monday's lawsuit follows a similar proposed class action that was filed in...

