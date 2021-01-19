NY Casino Owner Says Insurer Must Cover COVID-19 Closure

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 5:35 PM EST) -- Mohawk Gaming Enterprises LLC has urged a New York federal judge to reject Affiliated FM Insurance Co.'s bid to toss its suit seeking COVID-19-related coverage, arguing the policy specifically defined a communicable disease as causing property damage despite a virus exclusion. The gaming company said Monday the policy's virus exclusion does not apply to its communicable disease coverage. Affiliated is trying to rewrite its policy to avoid liability by saying the coverage is an exception to the virus exclusion, and communicable disease does not require physical damage, Mohawk said. In the brief, Mohawk said Affiliated described the communicable disease coverage as...

