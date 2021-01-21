9th Circ. Clarifies What Consumers Must Read On Labels

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 5:31 PM EST) -- With the wealth of information available to consumers, including nutrition panels and ingredient lists on food products, product descriptions and attributes on packaged goods, and additional information available from QR codes and websites, consumer product companies may be understandably frustrated when sued in purported class actions based on claims for false or deceptive advertising. Despite the availability of information accurately describing ingredients and attributes, hundreds of false labeling class actions are filed each year. This raises the question: What must a consumer read on a product label? To answer this question, courts apply the reasonable consumer standard — that is, whether...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS