American Airlines Pilots Push 2nd Circ. To Restore Benefits

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 4:31 PM EST) -- A group of American Airlines pilots on Tuesday asked the Second Circuit to revive their claims that union failures and employer collusion cost them seniority benefits in the wake of the airline's 2011 bankruptcy. The pilots asked the Second Circuit panel to reverse bankruptcy and district court rulings dismissing their claims, saying the lower courts had made the "fundamental error" of finding the Allied Pilots Association was right to preserve a seniority structure that disfavored them and had been canceled by American's bankruptcy instead of negotiating for a new system. "At this point the union had the obligation, had a duty to...

