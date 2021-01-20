Bellwether Trial Set For Fla. Deepwater Horizon Cases

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 10:21 PM EST) -- A Pensacola, Florida, man who claims he suffers from eye ailments after being exposed to oil and chemicals while helping clean up northwest Florida beaches following the BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill will serve as a bellwether plaintiff for hundreds of similar claims against the energy giant. In an order handed down Monday, U.S. District Judge Casey Rodgers of the Northern District of Florida announced that Christopher F. Causey's case had been selected to go to trial as a test case for a portion of the more than 500 suits before her related to the 2010 disaster. The judge is handling...

