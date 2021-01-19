Census Director Steps Down Amid Whistleblower Concerns

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 6:01 PM EST) -- U.S. Census Bureau Director Steve Dillingham has resigned from his post, days after a watchdog disclosed whistleblower allegations that the agency was rushing to produce a count of undocumented immigrants before the change in administrations. Dillingham praised his colleagues' work in a Monday farewell letter to agency staff, posted on the bureau's website, announcing both his resignation as agency head and his retirement from public service, which he said had been in the works for several weeks. Dillingham's resignation will take effect on Wednesday, when President-elect Joe Biden is scheduled to be sworn in, according to the letter. However, Dillingham noted...

