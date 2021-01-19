Political Scientist Secretly Lobbied For Iran, Feds Say

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 3:05 PM EST) -- A foreign policy expert has been charged with lobbying U.S. lawmakers and administration officials while secretly being employed by the Iranian government, New York federal prosecutors said Tuesday. Kaveh Lotfolah Afrasiabi, of Watertown, Massachusetts, was arrested and charged with acting and conspiring to act as an unregistered agent of the Iranian government, in violation of the Foreign Agent Registration Act. Prosecutors said he quietly advised the country's foreign minister while holding himself out as an objective political scientist. Joseph Bonavolonta, FBI special agent in charge in Boston, said the arrest "makes it clear that the United States is not going to allow...

