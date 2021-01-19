Nike Expands TM War Over Fake Dunk Sneakers

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 5:15 PM EST) -- A month after Nike Inc. settled a lawsuit that accused a Los Angeles streetwear designer of selling fake Dunk sneakers, the footwear giant is targeting the wholesaler that allegedly supplied the offending shoes. In a complaint filed Friday in California federal court, Nike said designer Warren Lotas had merely been a retail operation for shoes that ultimately originated with an LA-based company called La La Land Production & Design Inc. "In order to adequately protect Nike's valuable intellectual property rights, its enforcement of such rights must extend up the supply chain — beyond direct-to-consumer sellers — to actors who are participants...

