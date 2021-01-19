Ex-Bloomberg Exec Gets 3 Years For Evading Taxes On Bribes

Law360, New York (January 19, 2021, 6:08 PM EST) -- A Manhattan federal judge on Tuesday hit a former Bloomberg LLC executive with over three years in prison after he admitted stiffing the IRS on what prosecutors call $1.4 million of bribes taken for doling out construction contracts with the media and financial company. U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman imposed a 38-month sentence and also hit Anthony Guzzone, 51, with $574,000 of restitution, representing the amount of taxable income he hid from the IRS over eight tax years beginning in 2011. "This was a serious crime," Judge Liman said. "You're cheating your neighbors. You're cheating those people who pay the...

