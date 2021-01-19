Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Cop Can't Dodge Counterclaims In Raptors Assault Suit

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 9:53 PM EST) -- A California cop suing the Toronto Raptors over a courtside scuffle with a Black team executive can't slip counterclaims that he used excessive force in turning away an executive for his apparent lack of credentials, a federal court ruled Tuesday.

U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said tossing Raptors president Masai Ujiri's claims would be premature, noting that the parties have "wildly differing views" of Alameda County sheriff's deputy Alan Strickland's body cam footage, which sparked outrage over what Ujiri said was the officer's racial profiling after the Raptors' 2019 NBA Finals victory.

Judge Rogers found Ujiri "alleged a plausible factual...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!