Cop Can't Dodge Counterclaims In Raptors Assault Suit

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 9:53 PM EST) -- A California cop suing the Toronto Raptors over a courtside scuffle with a Black team executive can't slip counterclaims that he used excessive force in turning away an executive for his apparent lack of credentials, a federal court ruled Tuesday. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers said tossing Raptors president Masai Ujiri's claims would be premature, noting that the parties have "wildly differing views" of Alameda County sheriff's deputy Alan Strickland's body cam footage, which sparked outrage over what Ujiri said was the officer's racial profiling after the Raptors' 2019 NBA Finals victory. Judge Rogers found Ujiri "alleged a plausible factual...

