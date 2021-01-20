Ex-SDNY White-Collar Enforcer Joins Finn Dixon & Herling

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 9:48 PM EST) -- Connecticut-based Finn Dixon & Herling LLP has scooped up a former top white-collar crime prosecutor at the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Southern District of New York in the firm's latest hire of a veteran government enforcer. Daniel S. Noble, who served as co-chief of SDNY's Complex Frauds and Cybercrime Unit from 2018 to 2019, started as a partner at the Stamford-based, 65-lawyer firm earlier this month, where he'll focus on white-collar criminal defense, internal investigations and complex civil litigation work. Most recently, Noble was senior investigative counsel to the U.S. House of Representatives' Intelligence Committee, where in late 2019 and early...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS