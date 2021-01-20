Grubhub Says High Court Order Invalidates TCPA Suit

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 1:28 PM EST) -- Grubhub Inc. has asked an Illinois federal judge to toss a proposed class action claiming it violated the Telephone Consumer Protection Act by issuing hundreds of unwanted autodialed calls to consumers after they were told the calls would stop, telling the judge the alleged violations occurred when the TCPA contained an unconstitutional provision. The food delivery service in a Tuesday motion said its alleged 2019 violations of the TCPA were committed after Congress amended the TCPA to include an unconstitutional provision that allowed robocalls related to federally backed debts. The Supreme Court struck down that exemption on July 6 in Barr...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS