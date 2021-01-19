MTA Atty Says Supervisor Assaulted Her During Arbitration

Law360 (January 19, 2021, 10:25 PM EST) -- A Black Metropolitan Transportation Authority lawyer said that her white supervisor hit her while she was cross-examining a witness during an arbitration hearing last year, an alleged incident that the agency has purportedly ignored, according to a suit filed in New York federal court Tuesday. Kellie Walker, 50, works for the MTA's Bridges and Tunnels department. She told the court that her 60-year-old boss, Victor Muallem, has regularly subjected her to "aggressive and abusive behavior." During the past couple of years, Muallem has screamed at her with her office door open so all her colleagues can hear, Walker said in her...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS