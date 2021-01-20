Takeda Pharmaceuticals Sued Over $1.8B Retirement Plan

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 5:53 PM EST) -- Three former Takeda Pharmaceuticals workers have hit the company with a proposed ERISA class action in Massachusetts federal court, accusing the company of including massively underperforming investment funds in its $1.8 billion employee retirement plan. The Employee Retirement Income Security Act suit, filed Tuesday, accuses Takeda Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. and its retirement plan managers of abandoning their responsibility to act in their employees' best interest. The company retained the underperforming Northern Trust Focus Funds as an investment option for the Takeda Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. Savings and Retirement Plan and failed to remove these funds in time to protect workers' retirement savings, the...

