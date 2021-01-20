3 Takeaways From The 9th Circ.'s Meal And Rest Break Ruling

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 5:07 PM EST) -- The Ninth Circuit's blessing of a U.S. Department of Transportation finding that California's meal and rest break rules are preempted and cannot be applied to interstate commercial truckers reinforced Chevron deference and bolstered business' efforts to clamp down on class action litigation. A unanimous Ninth Circuit panel on Jan. 15 backed the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration's December 2018 determination that California's meal and rest break rules conflicted with federal regulations governing truckers' hours of service and unduly burdened interstate commerce. The ruling dealt a blow to California labor officials, the International Brotherhood of Teamsters and individual drivers who claimed the FMCSA's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS