Indeed Can Arbitrate Employee's Hostile Workplace Claims

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 6:49 PM EST) -- An Indeed Inc. senior account executive who says she was raped by a colleague will have to arbitrate her claims that the job search company fosters a "misogynistic" and "hostile" workplace, a Manhattan federal judge ruled Tuesday, while also tossing her claims against her alleged rapist. U.S. District Judge Lewis J. Liman in a 61-page order granted Indeed Inc.'s motion to compel arbitration in Taylor Gilbert's suit, finding that she agreed to arbitrate all disputes against the company when she signed a nondisclosure agreement at the time of her hiring. Despite Gilbert's argument that the agreement is unenforceable because she refused...

