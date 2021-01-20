Postmates Must Arbitrate Couriers' Claims And Cover Fees

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 5:25 PM EST) -- Postmates Inc. must arbitrate the claims of thousands of delivery drivers who say the company misclassified them to avoid wage obligations, a California federal judge has ruled, rejecting the company's argument that a state law governing the enforcement of such pacts is unconstitutional. U.S. District Judge Philip S. Gutierrez on Tuesday denied Postmates' request to block arbitration and said the company had to arbitrate with more than 5,000 drivers and pay their attorney fees and costs. "If an arbitration agreement exists and covers the dispute at issue," Judge Gutierrez said in the proceedings, then the Federal Arbitration Act "requires courts to...

