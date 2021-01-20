Convicts With NJ Ties Among Trump's Final Pardons

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 11:01 AM EST) -- A former Gilmore & Monahan PA partner facing prison for tax crimes, a Ponzi schemer who bilked clients out of millions in multiple schemes and a Florida opthamologist once ensnared in the corruption case against Sen. Bob Menendez, D-N.J., were among those granted clemency early Tuesday by President Donald Trump during his final hours in office. The clemency granted to George Gilmore, Eliyahu Weinstein and Salomon Melgen came alongside more than 140 pardons announced by the White House overnight as the clock ticked toward incoming President Joe Biden's inauguration. A jury in April 2019 convicted Gilmore, of Toms River, New Jersey,...

