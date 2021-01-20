Google Looks To Move Texas Ads Suit To Calif.

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 5:44 PM EST) -- Google has asked the Texas federal court overseeing a lawsuit from 10 state attorneys general targeting the tech giant's display advertising business to transfer the case to the Northern District of California, where several cases brought by private plaintiffs against the company are pending. Google on Tuesday filed a motion to transfer venue in the case led by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton accusing the company of monopolizing the market for advertising displayed on third-party websites. The suit is separate from enforcement actions lodged by federal and state enforcers in D.C. federal court over Google search and the ads displayed alongside...

