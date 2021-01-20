Biden Moves To Dismantle Trump's Energy, Climate Legacy

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 6:48 PM EST) -- President Joe Biden unveiled immediate plans Wednesday to unwind the Trump administration's energy and environmental policy legacy, outlining a host of executive actions to review and eventually roll back his predecessor's most controversial moves. President Joe Biden signs a series of executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House on Wednesday, including actions signaling his administration's intention to tackle climate change. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) Biden made tackling climate change a central plank of his presidential campaign and wasted little time following through on his pledge upon taking office. Among the actions the new president promptly took after his inauguration Wednesday were having...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS