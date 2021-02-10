Motorcyclist Awarded $24M After Catastrophic LA Crash

Law360 (February 10, 2021, 7:06 PM EST) -- A California judge on Wednesday awarded $23.7 million to a motorcyclist severely hurt in a crash with a commercial truck, finding that the biker would experience a lifelong loss of ability and that the fault for the crash was the trucker's alone. Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Stephen Czuleger ruled after a nine-day bench trial that the December 5, 2017, crash irrevocably altered motorcyclist Steeve Rojas' life and was the sole fault of Hajoca Corp. driver Kevin Henderson, who was attempting to navigate a left turn from a small road onto the much larger Coldwater Canyon Ave., across Rojas' path on Coldwater,...

