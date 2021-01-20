Ex-Senator Joining Juul Team Ahead Of 2022 Bellwether Trials

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 3:42 PM EST) -- A former U.S. senator from Florida and onetime top governor's aide has filed a motion to join the defense team for e-cigarette maker Juul Labs Inc. as it faces a large multidistrict litigation set for five bellwether trials beginning in 2022. George S. LeMieux, who is based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, filed to join the defense Tuesday in the Northern District of California. LeMieux is chairman of the board of directors at Florida law firm Gunster. The attorney has represented Juul in the past. He was part of the company's legal team in a teen marketing suit brought by a Florida...

