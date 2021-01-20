How Defense Production Act May Affect Vaccine Supply Chain

By Kathryn Mims, Ira Raphaelson and Lily Kim

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our weekly newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the weekly Coronavirus briefing.

Sign up for our Government Contracts newsletter You must correct or enter the following before you can sign up: Select more newsletters to receive for free [+] Show less [-] Thank You!

Kathryn Mims Ira Raphaelson Lily Kim

EO 13909 delegated the priorities and allocations authority under Title I to the secretary of HHS with respect to health and medical resources needed to respond to the spread of COVID-19;[9] and

EO 13911 delegated to the secretary of HHS and the secretary of DHS the authority to take action to expand domestic industrial capabilities under Title III as well as Title VII authorities.[10]

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.