Uber And Postmates Fight Calif.'s Bid To Nix AB 5 Challenge

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 9:11 PM EST) -- Uber, Postmates and drivers for the app companies have urged a California federal judge to uphold their challenge to the state's Assembly bills 5 and 2257, arguing that their latest complaint successfully shows that the two worker classification laws improperly deprive gig workers of their rights. In a filing Tuesday opposing a bid by California Attorney General Xavier Becerra to dismiss the case, Uber Technologies Inc., Postmates Inc. and the drivers argued that the latest version of their complaint should be allowed to move forward because they raised new issues in it. "The worker-classification scheme California enacted in A.B. 5 and...

