Economic Loss Is Key To Pandemic Insurance Suits

By Micah Skidmore

Micah Skidmore

[L]imiting the scope of defendants' duty to those who have, as a result of these events, suffered personal injury or property damage — as historically courts have done — affords a principled basis for reasonably apportioning liability. We therefore conclude that plaintiffs' negligence claims based on economic loss alone fall beyond the scope of the duty owed them by defendants and should be dismissed.[2]

Put differently, the contamination of the water by an alien substance, Crude MCHM, was precisely what injured the water — the plaintiffs' property acquired by contract — by rendering it unfit for its purpose. As to plaintiffs' property generally, the mere fact that the contamination was temporary does not defeat an injury to property, if any there were, any more than the brevity of an illness defeats an injury to person.[4]

While economic loss is measured by repair costs, replacement costs, loss of profits, or diminution of value, the measure of damages does not determine whether the complaint is for physical harm or economic loss.[5]

