Improper 'Golden Rule' Argument Voids $30M Collision Verdict

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 10:07 PM EST) -- A California appeals court vacated a $30 million verdict Wednesday in a suit accusing a commercial truck driver of causing a motorist's collision death, saying plaintiffs' counsel improperly invoked the "Golden Rule" by asking the jury to imagine themselves in the motorist's shoes. In a published opinion, a three-judge Court of Appeal panel for the Second District ordered a new damages trial in a suit accusing driver Charles Gynn Deese and his employer, Flat Creek Transportation Inc., of partially causing the death of 20-year-old motorist Jocelyne Plascencia by negligently parking a tractor-trailer on the side of a highway near a fruit stand....

