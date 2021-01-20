5th Circ. Says Private Prison Co. Must Face Forced Labor Suit

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 8:49 PM EST) -- The Fifth Circuit on Wednesday affirmed a Texas federal court's ruling that private prison company CoreCivic Inc. must face a proposed class action accusing it of operating forced labor camps that violate the human rights of detainees. In a published opinion, a split three-judge panel denied CoreCivic's argument that its work programs, which the proposed class action claims detainees are threatened to participate in, fall outside of the Trafficking Victims Protection Act of 2000's forced-labor prohibition. The panel's opinion provided a scathing summary of CoreCivic's exemption "theory." On appeal, CoreCivic argued that U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel wrongly denied the company's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS