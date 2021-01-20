7th Circ. Says Law Firms Not Part Of Alleged Fraud Scheme

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 9:16 PM EST) -- A Seventh Circuit panel on Wednesday said a lower court was right to toss claims that Wolin & Rosen Ltd. and SmithAmundsen LLC conspired with bankers and real estate appraisers to inflate the value of three Michigan hotels that went bust soon after being purchased by new owners. Affirming the dismissal of all state law and federal racketeering claims against the law firms, the panel said the complaint filed by Muskegan Hotels LLC and other companies sued by disgruntled investors after the hotels failed did little more than allege Wolin & Rosen provided legal services to its client, the now-defunct National Republic...

