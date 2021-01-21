Uber Settles Benefits Suit With Driver Who Was Shot In Head

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 12:16 PM EST) -- A former Uber Technologies Inc. driver who was shot multiple times while picking up a rider has settled a lawsuit against the company that had sought $1 million, disability pay and other employee benefits, according to a filing Wednesday. Attorneys for Pedro Fontes and Uber notified U.S. District Judge F. Dennis Saylor IV in Massachusetts that they had settled the case out of court and want it dismissed. Terms of the agreement were not disclosed. Fontes' counsel, Rebecca Newman of Newman & Newman PC, declined to comment. Representatives for Uber were not immediately available for comment. The latest arguments in the litigation had focused on whether...

