Biden Freezes Late Trump Regs For White House Review

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 10:59 PM EST) -- The Biden administration moved Wednesday to institute a broad "regulatory freeze" on last-minute rules issued by the Trump administration, directing agencies across the federal government to withdraw or delay action on potentially dozens of regulations. In a memo circulated just hours after President Joe Biden was sworn in, the White House called on all executive department and agency heads to refrain from issuing or implementing new rules so that the incoming Biden administration can have a chance to review them, a common maneuver used by new presidents to limit so-called midnight rulemaking by their predecessors. The memo, which was sent by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS