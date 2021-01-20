Canada Judge Waffles On Nygard Bail After 2 Days Of Args

Law360 (January 20, 2021, 8:44 PM EST) -- A judge in Canada punted Wednesday on any decision to grant bail to Peter Nygard, the former fashion executive accused of leading a decadeslong campaign to sexually exploit women, after a prosecutor detailed "shocking" conduct alleged by federal prosecutors in New York. Peter Nygard, as he appeared via video link at bail hearings this week (Image courtesy La Liberté Manitoba/Tadens Mpwene) Manitoba Court of Queen's Bench Justice Shawn D. Greenberg expressed concern with the details of a request for bail by Nygard's lawyers, which would have included house arrest and roughly $1 million of security put up by two former Nygard...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS