Enterprise Says Parent Co. Not Liable In BIPA Dispute

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 5:09 PM EST) -- Enterprise on Thursday asked an Illinois federal judge to reconsider a holding that an ex-employee at its Chicago facility car rental facility could go after its parent company for alleged violations of the state's biometric privacy law, saying it could have "wide-reaching" ramifications for companies subject to similar lawsuits. Enterprise Leasing Co. of Chicago and parent company Enterprise Holdings Inc. want U.S. District Judge Manish S. Shah to reconsider his refusal to dismiss the claim. Judge Shah found in December that former employee Dawon A. Wordlaw could pursue theories of joint liability and direct participant liability for alleged violations of the Illinois Biometric Information...

