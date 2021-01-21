NY Firm Accused Of Misleading Debtors In Collection Letters

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 4:19 PM EST) -- A Long Island based law firm was hit with a proposed class action Wednesday, alleging that it violated federal law by sending unsolicited letters to consumers with inaccurate debt balances and misrepresented the nature of those debts, according to a complaint filed in the Southern District of New York. Seeking unspecified damages, Sarah Lebovits, a New York resident, brought the suit against Forster & Garbus LLP, a firm based in Commack, New York, on behalf of other consumers living in the state who were allegedly sent collection notices indicating balances that differed from those determined by courts, according to the complaint....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS