Real Estate Rumors: Caron, Dollar Jackpot, Protective Life

Law360 (January 21, 2021, 6:22 PM EST) -- Pennsylvania nonprofit Caron, which operates addiction treatment centers across the U.S., has purchased a Delray Beach, Florida, multifamily building for $12 million, the South Florida Business Journal reported on Thursday. The deal is for a 46-unit building at 2045 Lowson Blvd., and the seller is an entity managed by New York investor Lily Ann Marden, according to the report. Dollar Jackpot has reached a deal to lease 10,000 square feet in downtown Brooklyn, Commercial Observer reported on Thursday, citing a source with knowledge of the matter. The 10-year lease is for space at 81 Willoughby St., and asking rent for the space...

